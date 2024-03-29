09:55
USD 89.47
EUR 96.56
RUB 0.97
English

19 schools and kindergartens damaged by strong wind in Bishkek

At least 19 educational facilities were damaged, including 11 schools and 8 kindergartens, by the strong wind in Bishkek on March 28. The press service of the City Hall reported.

In most cases the roofs are destroyed, but there are also cases of fallen trees in the adjacent areas of schools and kindergartens.

The relevant services are working to remove the fallen trees, and the created commission will calculate the damage caused.

The commission will check all capital’s educational facilities, where roof repairs have previously been made.

The City Hall reminded that schoolchildren have a school break until April 1, kindergartens will continue to operate as usual.
link: https://24.kg/english/290188/
views: 32
Print
Related
Squally wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Drop in air temperature, rains forecast in Bishkek
Construction of first wind farm in Kyrgyzstan to begin in 2025
Avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
Avalanches and ice expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan
Rain and snow expected in Bishkek next week
Warm weather expected in Bishkek next week
Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
Drop in air temperature, severe frosts forecast in Kyrgyzstan from February 17
Popular
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported
Agricultural census to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2025 Agricultural census to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Structure of electricity consumption changes in Kyrgyzstan Structure of electricity consumption changes in Kyrgyzstan
Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
29 March, Friday
09:48
19 schools and kindergartens damaged by strong wind in Bishkek 19 schools and kindergartens damaged by strong wind in...
28 March, Thursday
16:16
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at Boxing Tournament in Baku
16:08
Woman suspected of killing her husband in Jalal-Abad
15:57
Squally wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
15:08
Official wins almost 160 tenders through front company in At-Bashi
14:42
Batken residents detained for distribution of extremist materials