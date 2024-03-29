19 schools and kindergartens damaged by strong wind in Bishkek

At least 19 educational facilities were damaged, including 11 schools and 8 kindergartens, by the strong wind in Bishkek on March 28. The press service of the City Hall reported.

In most cases the roofs are destroyed, but there are also cases of fallen trees in the adjacent areas of schools and kindergartens.

The relevant services are working to remove the fallen trees, and the created commission will calculate the damage caused.

The commission will check all capital’s educational facilities, where roof repairs have previously been made.

The City Hall reminded that schoolchildren have a school break until April 1, kindergartens will continue to operate as usual.