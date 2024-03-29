Strong wind: 24 injured applied to medical institutions

At least 24 injured people turned to medical institutions for assistance after the strong wind in Bishkek and Chui region. The Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, four people were hospitalized, their condition is moderately severe. The rest were sent for outpatient treatment.

The victims have various injuries: scratches, fractures, head injuries and etc.

One victim is in the City Children’s Hospital, one patient — in the National Hospital, two more — in the Emergency Hospital.

Recall, a strong wind with gusts up to 26 meters per second was registered on March 29 in Bishkek and Chui region. Emergency situation regime was declared in Bishkek and Chui region.