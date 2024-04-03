17:12
Warm weather with rainy weekend forecast in Bishkek

Sunny and warm weather is forecast in Bishkek until the end of the week, but rain is expected at the weekend.

No precipitation and warm weather is expected on April 4 in the capital. It will be +7 degrees Celsius at night and +18 degrees Celsius during the day.

The same weather is expected on April 5: at night up to +8 degrees, during the day up to +20 degrees.

No precipitation is forecast on April 6 during the day, but rain is expected in the evening: at night up to +6 degrees, during the day up to +16 degrees.

Rain is possible in the capital on April 7-8, but it will be warm.
