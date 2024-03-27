11:45
40 citizens of Kyrgyzstan were denied entry into Russia - Foreign Ministry

At least 40 citizens of Kyrgyzstan were denied entry into Russia. The Foreign Affairs Ministry assured that all of them would be delivered to the republic on the «nearest flights».

Four dozen Kyrgyzstanis, who were banned from entering Russia, are waiting to be sent home at Moscow airport.

According to the ministry, on March 26, employees of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation traveled to Sheremetyevo airport (Moscow), during which meetings were held with responsible officers of the Border Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia and representatives of Aeroflot airline. At present, 40 compatriots are waiting to be sent home. All of them are provided with food and water.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic urged compatriots to refrain from traveling to Russia.
