Raiymbek Matraimov’s real estate worth 3.9 billion soms transferred to state

The real estate of Raiymbek Matraimov with a total value of $34,810,500 (3,098,134 billion soms) was transferred to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The property obtained illegally by Raiymbek Matraimov and his relatives was transferred to the state. The SCNS named the objects that were seized from the family of the ex-deputy head of the Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.



Non-residential commercial premises in Ihlas construction company, located at the address: Osh city, Toloikon microdistrict with a total area of 5,085 square meters, preliminary cost is $7,627 million;

Customs clearance point BIMI Osh Service with a land plot of 3.87 hectares in Kara-Suu district of Osh region, preliminary cost is $4 million;

Erem sports club, located at the address: Bishkek city, M. Ryskulov street, 79 B, with a total area of 538 square meters, approximate cost is $1 million;

Office space located at the address: Bishkek city, Zh. Pudovkina Street, 82/2, block 2 with a total area of 700 square meters, approximate cost is $2,500 million;

Customs clearance point UniLab with a land plot of 37.3 hectares in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region, approximate cost is $1,286 million;

Non-residential commercial premises IMPERIAL in the construction company Imarat Style LLC, located at the address: Osh city, A. Masaliev Avenue with a total area of 1,400 square meters, approximate cost is $2,100 million.

The SCNS continues the relevant complex of operational and investigative measures to identify additional criminally obtained assets of Raiymbek Matraimov for their subsequent transfer into the ownership of the state.