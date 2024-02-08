14:18
USD 89.43
EUR 96.24
RUB 0.98
English

Raiymbek Matraimov’s real estate worth 3.9 billion soms transferred to state

The real estate of Raiymbek Matraimov with a total value of $34,810,500 (3,098,134 billion soms) was transferred to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The property obtained illegally by Raiymbek Matraimov and his relatives was transferred to the state. The SCNS named the objects that were seized from the family of the ex-deputy head of the Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

  • Five floors in Bai Tash Tower residential complex, located at the address: Bishkek city, Kievskaya/Tynystanov Street with a total area of ​​8,148.5 square meters, preliminary cost is $16,297 million;
  • Non-residential commercial premises in Ihlas construction company, located at the address: Osh city, Toloikon microdistrict with a total area of 5,085 square meters, preliminary cost is $7,627 million;
  • Customs clearance point BIMI Osh Service with a land plot of 3.87 hectares in Kara-Suu district of Osh region, preliminary cost is $4 million;
  • Erem sports club, located at the address: Bishkek city, M. Ryskulov street, 79 B, with a total area of 538 square meters, approximate cost is $1 million;
  • Office space located at the address: Bishkek city, Zh. Pudovkina Street, 82/2, block 2 with a total area of 700 square meters, approximate cost is $2,500 million;
  • Customs clearance point UniLab with a land plot of 37.3 hectares in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region, approximate cost is $1,286 million;
  • Non-residential commercial premises IMPERIAL in the construction company Imarat Style LLC, located at the address: Osh city, A. Masaliev Avenue with a total area of 1,400 square meters, approximate cost is $2,100 million.

The SCNS continues the relevant complex of operational and investigative measures to identify additional criminally obtained assets of Raiymbek Matraimov for their subsequent transfer into the ownership of the state.
link: https://24.kg/english/286238/
views: 175
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov signs decree on establishment of SCNS Academy
Social media user announces intention to seize one of Bishkek schools
Younger brother of Raiymbek Matraimov resigns as deputy head of Oshgaz
Land plot near Karakol ski resort returned to state
Preschool educational institution of SCNS opened in Bishkek
SCNS Chairman promises to confiscate property of Raiymbek Matraimov
Raiymbek Matraimov put on wanted list, SCNS opens criminal case
Kamchybek Tashiev helps boy to have surgery in India
President opens renovated building of SCNS in Issyk-Kul region
Son of ex-PM put on wanted list for laundering money of Kamchi Kolbaev
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
8 February, Thursday
13:48
Residents of villages in Osh region drink water from irrigation ditch Residents of villages in Osh region drink water from i...
13:39
Freedom of speech has always been and will be in Kyrgyzstan - Sadyr Japarov
12:45
Seven fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:27
Raiymbek Matraimov’s real estate worth 3.9 billion soms transferred to state
12:14
Kyrgyz officials continue meetings with Rothschild & Co