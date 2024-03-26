Russian artificial intelligence specialists to visit Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov received the delegation led by General Director of Yandex business group Daniil Shuleiko. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov noted that the country’s tax legislation makes it possible to scale almost any business, and the state is ready to create all conditions for development for investors, who are ready to pay taxes in good faith.

He also emphasized the importance of introducing an automated tax reporting function for drivers in the existing application, noting the need for automatic transmission of relevant information to the tax authorities.

In turn, Daniil Shuleiko said that almost every seventh resident of the country uses the services of Yandex. Today, more than 100,000 drivers have the opportunity to earn money on Yandex Go platform.

He added that favorable conditions for business development have been created in Kyrgyzstan, and Yandex company intends to further improve its services in the republic.

An agreement was reached to organize a visit of a group of leading Russian specialists in the field of artificial intelligence and IT to Kyrgyzstan for holding consultations with the domestic information market.