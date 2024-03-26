18:22
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Another suspect, native of Osh, brought to court

The eighth accused of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall was brought to the Basmanny Court of Moscow. The Investigative Committee of Russia is petitioning for the arrest of 32-year-old Alisher Kasimov.

According to «Ostorozhno, Novosti» Telegram channel, Alisher Kasimov is a businessman from Krasnogorsk. As the investigators found out, he rented out an apartment to suspects in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall entertainment center. Alisher Kasimov said in court that he did not know anything about the terrorists’ plans for Crocus, but simply rented out an apartment to them through Avito service.

Alisher Kasimov is 31 years old. He is a Russian citizen, born in Osh city (Kyrgyzstan), lives in Krasnogorsk, and has three children.

He runs a chaikhana together with his brother.

Terrorist attack was committed in the Moscow Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. According to preliminary data, four unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range.

The FSB reported that four people participated in the attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast; they were detained in Bryansk Oblast and transported to Moscow.

Seven suspects have been arrested earlier.

According to preliminary data from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, 139 people were killed.
