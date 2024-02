As of 9 a.m. on February 21, the heating and power plant of Bishkek (HPP) has an active capacity of 310 megawatts. The company’s press service reported.

The temperature of the hot water supplied by Bishkekteploset is on average +61 degrees.

«The active load of the HPP will gradually increase during the day. The temperature of the hot water supplied will also be increased,» the company said.