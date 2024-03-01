17:24
American movie director holds workshop for emerging filmmakers in Kyrgyzstan

American movie director Frank Chi led a four-day workshop for 20 emerging filmmakers from across the Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek. The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Participants learned documentary techniques to create captivating social media content about ecological changes within their communities. 

Participants, divided into teams of four, created short videos, gaining practical experience in narrative structure, storytelling techniques, and smartphone filmmaking, editing, and sharing. A jury comprised of Chi and U.S. Embassy representatives selected the most outstanding films. 

The workshop offered not only film production knowledge, but also insights from local experts on the environmental challenges facing the Kyrgyz Republic. All participants improved their digital production and social media engagement skills, which are valuable assets in the Kyrgyz Republic’s thriving digital and creative sectors. 

Outside of the workshop, Chi engaged with the broader public during speaking engagements at Kyrgyz — Turkish Manas University, the American Corner in Bishkek, and the American University in Central Asia. 

Frank Chi is a U.S. filmmaker, artist, and creative director at the intersection of art, politics, and culture. His work helps lead narratives around inclusion and identity in American life. Frank’s debut film, «38 at the Garden», is about Jeremy Lin’s 2012 start on the New York Knicks basketball team and its cultural significance for Asian Americans and for all Americans. The movie premiered in 2022 and has been shortlisted for the Academy Award™ for Best Documentary Short. The movie won the Sports Emmys™ for Outstanding Short Documentary. Across social media, Frank’s video collaborations have received over 50 million views. 

The American Film Showcase is the premier American film diplomacy program, organizing screenings and workshops with American filmmakers like Frank Chi in more than 60 countries around the world. American Film Showcase is a partnership between the Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the School of Cinematic Arts at University of Southern California in Los Angeles. 
