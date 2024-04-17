Net profit of Kyrgyzaltyn amounted to 12.65 billion soms in 2023

Kyrgyzaltyn’s income amounted to 14.8 billion soms in 2023, and net profit — 12.65 billion. The results of work for the past year were published on the website of the open joint-stock company.

It is noted that the net profit figures were the highest in the entire history of the JSC.

The report says that Kyrgyzaltyn JSC managed to bring three out of four branches to net profit. In addition, at the meeting of shareholders it was decided to transfer 100 percent of the company’s profits in the form of dividends to the state budget.