Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported

The Basmanny Court of Moscow has completed consideration of the investigation’s request for a preventive measure against a previously detained suspects in a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall entertainment center.

All four brought to court are citizens of Tajikistan — Dalerjon Barotovich Mirzoev, Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, Muhammadsobir Zokirchonovich Fayzov and Shamsidin Fariduni.

According to investigators, Dalerjon Mirzoev is the leader of the group.

It was announced at the hearing that 32-year-old Mirzoev is a native of Tajikistan; he had a three-month registration in Novosibirsk, which expired. He is married and has four children, the eldest of whom was born in 2018. He didn’t have a permanent job.

The hearing with the participation of Dalerjon Mirzoev was closed for the press, since an open hearing «could lead to the disclosure of investigative secrets» and «threaten the safety of the participants in the process and their relatives.» The accused answered questions with the help of an interpreter.

Saidakrami Rachabalizoda also communicated at the hearing with the help of an interpreter. He is 30 years old, married, has a child. According to the accused, he has registration in Russia, but he does not remember where.

During the arrest of Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, a piece of his ear was cut off.

He is a citizen of Tajikistan, was registered in Podolsk, in 2018 the court fined him 5,000 rubles and ordered him to make a «controlled independent departure» from the Russian Federation, since he exceeded the 90-day period of stay in the country.

The court hearing was held behind closed doors.

Muhammadsobir Fayzov was taken to the court on a gurney; he was brought from intensive care unit.

He is 19 years old, single, has no children. The man is a citizen of Tajikistan. He worked as a hairdresser in Ivanovo Oblast, quit in January, and is registered there. During the arrest, he also received an injury to his left eye.

According to preliminary data, it was Fayzov who recorded the video of the killing of people during the terrorist attack, which was subsequently published by Amak agency, which is associated with the Islamic State terrorists.

The court hearing was also closed.

The fourth person involved is Shamsidin Fariduni. He is 25 years old, married, and has an eight-month-old child. He is a citizen of Tajikistan, worked at a parquet factory in Podolsk, registered in Krasnogorsk. He is the only one of the four defendants who speaks Russian and can communicate without the help of an interpreter.

He admitted his guilt.

The court hearing was closed for the press.

All four have been charged with the terrorist attack as part of a group of persons resulting in the death of people, and they face punishment up to life imprisonment. They have been placed under arrest until the end of investigation.

Earlier it was reported that 11 people were detained. It is not yet known what the status of the remaining detainees is and how they are involved in the terrorist attack.

Terrorist attack was committed in the Moscow Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. According to preliminary data, three unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range. The FSB reported that four people participated in the attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast; they were detained in Bryansk Oblast and transported to Moscow.

According to preliminary data from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, 137 people were killed.