Russia plans to build biosafety laboratory in Kyrgyzstan

Russia will finance the opening of a modern laboratory for the development of biosafety in Kyrgyzstan. Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Onishchenko announced during a video conference «Biosafety of the EAEU countries».

Construction of the laboratory is planned within the framework of the memorandum of understanding on biosecurity signed during the October visit of President Vladimir Putin to the republic by the governments of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation.

«Within the framework of the Russian budget, it is planned to build a laboratory in Kyrgyzstan, which will have special capabilities. The cooperation provides for training of doctors, possibilities of unified control techniques, opening of modern diagnostic centers, availability of vaccines that will be needed in case of new infections or outbreaks of active viruses. A modern laboratory base will be provided,» Gennady Onishchenko said.
