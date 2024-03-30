10:52
USD 89.47
EUR 96.43
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstan's GDP per capita reaches $1,900 in 2023

At year-end 2023, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP per capita reached $1,969.2. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

The ministry notes that from 2015 to 2020 GDP per capita showed low growth — on average by 1.6 percent. This is due to the impact of volatility in the financial market, moderate economic development and a period of stabilization of economic growth by an average of 4.3 percent.

An acceleration of economic growth has been observed since 2021, resulting in a significant increase in GDP per capita. Growth has averaged 17.3 percent.

Economic growth over the past three years has reached 6.9 percent on average (2021 — 105.5 percent, 2022 — 109 percent, 2023 — 106.2 percent).

According to preliminary estimates, last year’s GDP per capita reached $1,969.2 compared to 2021 figure of $1,350.7.

«If the achieved level of economic growth is maintained, by 2032 Kyrgyzstan can reach above-average income levels,» the Ministry of Economy noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/290312/
views: 113
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's GDP to grow by 3.9 percent at year-end 2024
Digitalization can bring Kyrgyzstan up to $8 billion
Akylbek Japarov: GDP has doubled thanks to new technologies
Kyrgyzstan's industrial growth rates to be volatile in 2024
Migrant remittances to GDP ratio decreases in Kyrgyzstan
Shadow economy in 2022 reached 20.2 percent of GDP in Kyrgyzstan
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk predicts GDP growth in EAEU
GDP nears $2,000 per capita in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP re-estimated - Economy Minister
World Bank predicts GDP growth of 4 percent in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Another suspect, native of Osh, brought to court Terrorist attack in Moscow: Another suspect, native of Osh, brought to court
Founder of Madina market Tursuntai Salimov released under travel restrictions Founder of Madina market Tursuntai Salimov released under travel restrictions
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Migration Service starts mass check of foreigners Terrorist attack in Moscow: Migration Service starts mass check of foreigners
Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with Central Asian countries Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with Central Asian countries
30 March, Saturday
10:14
Jalal-Abad Electric Networks Enterprise to build three substations Jalal-Abad Electric Networks Enterprise to build three...
10:07
Kyrgyzstan's GDP per capita reaches $1,900 in 2023
09:59
Draft law on media: Officials to develop new document
09:50
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Name of ninth suspect announced
09:44
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstani awarded with medal of Muslims of Russia
29 March, Friday
18:08
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov discuss Kyrgyz-Tajik state border
17:59
Inspector of Accounts Chamber detained for extortion from school principals
17:50
Two people killed in road accident on bypass road
17:45
High incidence of echinococcosis and alveococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan