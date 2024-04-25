15:13
GDP to exceed 1.4 trillion soms in 2024, Economy Ministry predicts

According to forecasts of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, in 2024 the gross domestic product (GDP) of Kyrgyzstan will exceed 1,410 trillion soms. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov announced at a meeting of the board of the Presidential Executive Office.

According to him, real growth, according to forecasts from the Ministry of Economy, is expected at 6 percent. In 2023, inflation dropped from 13.9 percent to 10.8 percent.

«We ended the first quarter of this year with GDP growth of 8.8 percent. We have increased the country’s budget revenues almost threefold. The consolidated budget in 2023 exceeded 575 billion soms, and 600.7 billion is planned for 2024. But the Ministry of Finance predicts that this figure will be exceeded. There are good forecasts for the budget to approach 1 trillion in the next three years,» Akylbek Japarov said.
