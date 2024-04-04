Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 248 billion soms in first quarter of 2024

At the end of the first quarter of 2024, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reached 248 billion soms. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the growth made up 8.2 percent. Compared to 2021, the nominal volume of GDP has doubled.

For January — March 2021, GDP amounted to 118 billion soms, in 2022 — 146 billion, in 2023 — 184 billion.

«As you know, the most difficult time during the coronavirus pandemic was the first quarter. Due to a lack of funds, the work was not carried out on time, and the indicators were low,» Akylbek Japarov said.