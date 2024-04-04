14:25
USD 89.35
EUR 96.24
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 248 billion soms in first quarter of 2024

At the end of the first quarter of 2024, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reached 248 billion soms. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the growth made up 8.2 percent. Compared to 2021, the nominal volume of GDP has doubled.

For January — March 2021, GDP amounted to 118 billion soms, in 2022 — 146 billion, in 2023 — 184 billion.

«As you know, the most difficult time during the coronavirus pandemic was the first quarter. Due to a lack of funds, the work was not carried out on time, and the indicators were low,» Akylbek Japarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/290740/
views: 137
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's GDP per capita reaches $1,900 in 2023
Kyrgyzstan's GDP to grow by 3.9 percent at year-end 2024
Digitalization can bring Kyrgyzstan up to $8 billion
Akylbek Japarov: GDP has doubled thanks to new technologies
Migrant remittances to GDP ratio decreases in Kyrgyzstan
Shadow economy in 2022 reached 20.2 percent of GDP in Kyrgyzstan
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk predicts GDP growth in EAEU
GDP nears $2,000 per capita in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP re-estimated - Economy Minister
World Bank predicts GDP growth of 4 percent in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
4 April, Thursday
13:43
Mortgage apartments will be given only to those who need them - Tumanbaev Mortgage apartments will be given only to those who nee...
13:15
Akylbek Japarov tells about preparations for next heating season
13:06
Kyrgyzstan will send humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan - Akylbek Japarov
13:03
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 248 billion soms in first quarter of 2024
12:12
Construction of China – Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway estimated at $8 billion