Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan

A sharp weather change is expected in Kyrgyzstan from March 13 to March 15. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, rain and snow are expected in most regions of the republic on the night of March 13.

«The roads will be covered with snow and ice. Western wind with a speed of 4-9 meters per second, in some places with gusts to 15-20 meters per second, is forecast,» the message says.

On March 14-15, the air temperature at night in mountainous areas may drop to −21 degrees. «Such weather conditions will complicate grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, operation of vehicles, communications enterprises, energy and utility services,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations warns.