A man who was put on the interstate wanted list was detained in Osh city using a facial recognition system. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

«This citizen has been put on the interstate wanted list within a criminal case initiated in 2012 in the Russian Federation. The man is suspected of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm,» the statement says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the wanted person was detained using outdoor video surveillance cameras with a facial recognition function installed in public places.