Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot

Specialists from Russia, who have already arrived in the country, will help create a repair depot for the Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan. The Defense Minister Bakytbek Bekbolotov told deputies of the Parliament.

According to him, it is creation of a repair depot of the Defense Ministry in the southern regional center of Osh.

«Almost 15 officers of the Russian Defense Ministry have arrived in Kyrgyzstan to carry out the planned work,» he said.

At the end of 2023, a similar depot was opened in Balykchi city, Issyk-Kul region with the assistance of the Russian side. The central repair depot of weapons and military equipment of the Ministry of Defense of the republic also assembles GAZ-66M armored vehicle. Some of the components are supplied from the Russian Federation.
