U.S. Ambassador: If NGOs can't work, we won't be able to provide assistance

U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Lesslie Viguerie, in an interview with Tazabek, commented on the possible consequences of adoption of the law on foreign agents.

He noted that the United States remains committed to providing assistance that benefits the Kyrgyz people. This is a kind of basic principle.

«But it would be remiss not to note the fact that this legislation may limit our ability to help. Ultimately, it depends on which version of the law is passed. It is still under consideration in parliament,» Lesslie Viguerie said.

The Ambassador emphasized that most of the assistance that the United States provides to Kyrgyzstan goes through NGOs. These are the implementing partners.

If NGOs cannot work, then we will not be able to provide assistance to the Kyrgyz people.

U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Lesslie Viguerie

This means that the U.S.’s ability to provide schoolchildren with hot meals and textbooks, provide medical assistance to treat dangerous diseases, or work with Kyrgyz farmers to increase agricultural exports, or support the transition to a new, more environmentally sustainable economy, would all be potentially limited by this legislation.

«I think sometimes we get bogged down in controversy because of really unfounded accusations against so-called «grant eaters.» The NGOs we support provide assistance to real Kyrgyzstanis. This happens not only here in Bishkek, but in all regions,» Lesslie Viguerie said.

Оn February 22, deputies adopted amendments to the Law on NGOs in the second reading, which will introduce the concept of a «foreign representative» (analogous to a foreign agent in the Russian legislation). 64 parliament deputies supported it, 5 voted against.
