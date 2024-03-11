18:59
Russia to allocate 2.1 billion rubles for rehabilitation of tailings dumps in KR

Russia will allocate 2.1 billion rubles for the rehabilitation of tailings dumps in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Azamat Mambetov announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the reclamation of Kadzhi-Sai tailings dump in Issyk-Kul and Min-Kush in Naryn regions is currently being completed. In total, there are 92 tailings dumps on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, 60 of which are on the balance sheet of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

«Based on our appeal Russia will allocate additional 2,141 billion rubles. According to the draft agreement submitted for approval, these funds will be used for work and delivery of equipment; they are exempt from taxes. Rehabilitation of five objects will be carried out: in Kadzhi-Sai, three tailings dumps in Sumsar (Chatkal district), two in Kadamdzhai, one mountain dump in Kyzyl-Zhar (Tash-Kumyr) and one in Nookat,» Azamat Mambetov said.

Having considered the issue, the deputies approved a draft agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the rehabilitation of territories of Kyrgyzstan affected by uranium mining and mining operations.
