Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win 2 more gold medals

Kyrgyzstani Bekzat Almaz uulu won a gold medal at the International Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament in Turkey. The President of the Wrestling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Melis Turganbaev announced.

The athlete competed in the weight category up to 57 kilograms, starting from 1/8. The wrestler defeated a representative of Iran. In the quarterfinals, he defeated his teammate Bekbolot Myrzanazar uulu. In the semi-finals, Bekzat Almaz uulu defeated a Kazakhstani and reached the final. In the fight for gold, he confidently defeated an athlete from Russia and became the winner of the tournament.

Another wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov took the first place in the weight category up to 65 kilograms.

He defeated opponents from Belgium, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan and ended up in the final, where he defeated an athlete from Azerbaijan and won gold medal.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan already has five gold and six bronze medals.