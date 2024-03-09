Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal

Representative of the Kyrgyz school of Greco-Roman wrestling Zholaman Sharshenbekov won a gold medal at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament. The President of the Wrestling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Melis Turganbaev announced.

The athlete competed in the weight category up to 60 kilograms, starting from the 1/8 finals.

He defeated his opponent from Kazakhstan with a score 9:0. In the quarterfinals, with a score 9:0, he defeated a representative of Turkey.

The Kyrgyzstani also won a semifinal match with a wrestler from Uzbekistan.

In the final, Zholaman Sharshenbekov defeated an athlete from Iran and won the gold medal of the tournament.