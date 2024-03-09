Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament

Aisuluu Tynybekova won a gold medal at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament. The President of the Wrestling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic Melis Turganbaev reported.

He noted that the Kyrgyzstani won the gold medal at the international tournament, which takes place in Antalya (Turkey).

The athlete competed in the 62 kilogram weight category, starting from the 1/8 finals.

In the first match, she defeated a U.S. team member Marilyn Garcia, and in the quarterfinals she defeated her opponent from Turkey, Kadriye Aksoy.

In the semi-finals she confidently defeated a Russian athlete Amina Tandeleva.

Aisuluu Tynybekova became the best in the final with a score 5:0.