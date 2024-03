Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet Kyzy won a gold medal at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament in Turkey. The President of the Wrestling Federation of Kyrgyzstan Melis Turganbaev posted on Facebook.

The tournament Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre began on March 7 in Antalya.

Aiperi Medet kyzy competes in the weight category up to 76 kilograms, having started fights with 1/8 finals.

She confidently defeated her rivals from Japan, Russia, and in the final she was stronger than an athlete from Kazakhstan.