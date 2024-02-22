More than 3,500 measles cases registered since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan

At least 3,570 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the year. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.

According to its data, active circulation of the virus is registered in Bishkek, Chui and Jalal-Abad regions. The high incidence growth in these areas is associated with organized foci, where susceptible persons from among contact people are infected.

The main reason for the increase in the incidence is a large number of refusals of routine immunization against measles and rubella among children and adults.

At least 7,046 confirmed cases of measles and 9 fatal cases were registered in 2023: 8 — children from 12 months to 18 years old and 1 — child at the age of five months.