14:35
USD 89.43
EUR 96.57
RUB 0.97
English

More than 3,500 measles cases registered since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan

At least 3,570 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the year. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.

According to its data, active circulation of the virus is registered in Bishkek, Chui and Jalal-Abad regions. The high incidence growth in these areas is associated with organized foci, where susceptible persons from among contact people are infected.

The main reason for the increase in the incidence is a large number of refusals of routine immunization against measles and rubella among children and adults.

At least 7,046 confirmed cases of measles and 9 fatal cases were registered in 2023: 8 — children from 12 months to 18 years old and 1 — child at the age of five months.
link: https://24.kg/english/287430/
views: 42
Print
Related
Situation with measles in Kyrgyzstan remains tense
Kyrgyzstanis refuse vaccinations more often
More than 500 Kyrgyzstanis get infected with measles since beginning of 2024
Nine children die of measles in Kyrgyzstan for year
Number of infected with measles in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 5,000 people
Measles outbreak in Kyrgyzstan: Over 4,400 infected registered
WHO reports sharp increase in global measles deaths in 2022
Measles outbreak in Kyrgyzstan: More than 4,000 infected registered
More than 3,600 people get infected with measles in Kyrgyzstan
Department for measles patients to be opened in Infectious Diseases Hospital
Popular
Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks
Turkey extends visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis to six months Turkey extends visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis to six months
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 1.11 more kilometers of border line Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 1.11 more kilometers of border line
Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district
22 February, Thursday
14:28
More than 3,500 measles cases registered since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan More than 3,500 measles cases registered since beginnin...
14:21
Deputy Minister of Labour Ulan Chanachev detained
14:01
Transparency International urges to reject "foreign representatives" draft law
13:53
Suspect in beating pregnant National Hospital nurse detained
13:40
Prescription drug addiction: 5 criminal cases initiated against pharmacists