Cryptocurrency exchangers sell drugs through Telegram in Bishkek

The owners of offices for exchange of cryptocurrency, assisting in the sale of synthetic drugs through Telegram messenger, were detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to its data, in the course of investigative and operational activities, a group of «crypto exchangers» were detained; a large number of bank cards, cell phones and SIM cards, the narcotic substance mephedrone were seized.

«Five citizens of Kyrgyzstan involved in drug trafficking and providing intermediary services through «crypto exchange offices» were detained. They were placed in the pretrial detention center,» the statement says.

Operational activities aimed at detection and suppressing the activities of persons distributing drugs and other persons assisting in these illegal activities continue.
