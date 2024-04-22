12:08
Akylbek Japarov suggests developing state language with help of Siri to Apple

Kyrgyzstan’s delegation headed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov visited the head office of Apple Inc. within the framework of a working visit to San Francisco (USA). The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, he got acquainted with the concept of Apple Park, architectural and design solutions of buildings, digital infrastructure.

The head of the Cabinet discussed issues related to the development of the state language through the voice assistant Siri for Apple products, technical possibilities of introducing the earthquake warning function on the company’s devices and the introduction of a number of other functions.

«We believe that improving such aspects will make the digital environment more convenient and accessible for all Kyrgyzstanis. We are ready for a constructive dialogue and cooperation with Apple,» Akylbek Japarov said.

In turn, representatives of the corporation expressed their willingness to study these issues.
