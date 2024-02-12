18:23
USD 89.43
EUR 96.34
RUB 0.98
English

Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024

The Kyrgyz language test for applicants entering higher education institutions based on the results of the Nationwide Testing will be mandatory from 2024. Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Muratbek Kasymaliev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Registration for the Nationwide testing usually starts in February and the test is held in May; applicants have several months to prepare.

«This norm is stipulated in the Law on Education. The Kyrgyz language is taught from the first grade,» the deputy minister noted.

The Ministry of Education’s order to approve lists of specialties with additional subject tests; requiring additional tests; and where Nationwide Testing results are not required is sent out on social media.

The order states that the state language test determines the level of knowledge of applicants and does not affect the results of the competition for admission to universities.

The results of the main and subject tests are not issued without passing the state language test.

The order was prepared in pursuance of the Law on the State Language of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The press service of the Ministry of Education promised to comment on the issue later.

In 2023, the Ministry of Education reported that there would be no compulsory Kyrgyz language test in the Nationwide Testing, but the program for development of the state language includes this item.
link: https://24.kg/english/286538/
views: 148
Print
Related
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan about development of state language
President congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on State Language Day
Schoolchildren to take mandatory state language exam in Kyrgyzstan
Speaker of Parliament hands 200,000 soms to authors of Tilimpoz project
Education Minister meets with Kyrgyz language teacher Victoria Krinvald
Official status of Russian language will be preserved - Sadyr Japarov
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on state language law in Kyrgyzstan
MFA of Russia comments on adoption of state language law by Kyrgyzstan
Parliament adopts draft law on state language in third reading
Reform of Kyrgyz alphabet: MP proposes to introduce W letter
Popular
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken writes letter to Sadyr Japarov U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken writes letter to Sadyr Japarov
Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE
12 February, Monday
18:02
50,000 people with mental and behavioral disorders registered in Kyrgyzstan 50,000 people with mental and behavioral disorders regi...
17:52
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Four options for modernization presented
17:42
New director of Kyrgyzavtozhol state enterprise appointed
16:59
Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024
16:49
Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase medicines directly from Russian manufacturers