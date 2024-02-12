Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024

The Kyrgyz language test for applicants entering higher education institutions based on the results of the Nationwide Testing will be mandatory from 2024. Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Muratbek Kasymaliev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Registration for the Nationwide testing usually starts in February and the test is held in May; applicants have several months to prepare.

«This norm is stipulated in the Law on Education. The Kyrgyz language is taught from the first grade,» the deputy minister noted.

The Ministry of Education’s order to approve lists of specialties with additional subject tests; requiring additional tests; and where Nationwide Testing results are not required is sent out on social media.

The order states that the state language test determines the level of knowledge of applicants and does not affect the results of the competition for admission to universities.

The results of the main and subject tests are not issued without passing the state language test.

The order was prepared in pursuance of the Law on the State Language of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The press service of the Ministry of Education promised to comment on the issue later.

In 2023, the Ministry of Education reported that there would be no compulsory Kyrgyz language test in the Nationwide Testing, but the program for development of the state language includes this item.