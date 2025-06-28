HRW calls on Sadyr Japarov to veto media and Ombudsman bills

The non-governmental human rights organization Human Rights Watch calls on President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to veto the bills on the media and Ombudsman. The appeal was published on the NGO’s website.

HRW reminded that Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament on June 25, 2025 passed two draft laws that threaten to significantly weaken media freedom and protection against torture in the country.

The draft Law on the Ombudsman effectively dismantles the independent National Center for the Prevention of Torture by merging it with the office of the Ombudsman. The draft Law on mass media grants authorities wide powers to deny media outlets registration, obstruct their work, and close them down without judicial oversight.

«Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament has put human rights protections at serious risk by passing bills that would dismantle crucial oversight mechanisms against torture and undermine media independence,» said Syinat Sultanalieva, Central Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch. «President Sadyr Japarov should veto both bills, which would breach Kyrgyzstan’s international human rights obligations and threaten people’s safety and freedom.»

The organization notes that the two draft laws were rushed through second and third readings in a single day, with substantial changes from the versions initially presented to Parliament and approved in their first reading, depriving lawmakers and civil society of adequate time to review and respond to the modifications.

This week, the deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supported the liquidation of the National Center for the Prevention of Torture. 62 MPs voted for, 6 voted against. In addition, the deputies adopted the bill «On Mass Media» in the second and third readings. The version of the draft law approved by the MPs tightens the requirements for the media.