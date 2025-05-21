Second phase of hydraulic testing of heating networks begins in Bishkek

The second phase of hydraulic testing of the heating networks has begun in the capital, the City Hall reported.

From May 21 to May 28, Bishkekteploset municipal enterprise will test the main heating pipelines.

The tests are conducted annually to identify worn-out sections of the pipelines and to prepare the heating system for the upcoming heating season.

«The purpose of the work is to ensure reliable and uninterrupted heat supply during the winter. During the testing period, pipe ruptures, road surface subsidence, and flooding in areas near the heating pipelines may occur. Emergency crews will be on duty at all sites to promptly shut off damaged sections and begin repair work if necessary,» the statement says.

Information about the testing zones will be updated daily. Residents are urged to exercise caution and report any damage or subsidence to the dispatch service at 0312568558 or the customer support center at 0312611169, 1980, 0557611166, 0777611166, or 0701611166.