21:32
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Asein Isaev meets with Vice-Chair of UN Subcommittee Elina Steinerte

A meeting was held between the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Asein Isaev and the Vice-Chair of the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment Elina Steinerte.

During the meeting, Asein Isaev informed Ms. Elina Steinerte about the implementation at the national level of the provisions of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. He noted the establishment of hotlines, anonymous boxes for appeals and information stands about the rights of detainees in all temporary detention facilities and correctional institutions of the country. He drew attention to the current system of unannounced inspection by the prosecutor’s office of temporary detention facilities and investigative units, the placement of video surveillance cameras in them with the function of online access for the prosecutor.

He emphasized the regular inspections of temporary detention facilities and correctional institutions, conducted jointly by the prosecutor’s office, the Ombudsman’s Institute and the National Center for the Prevention of Torture.

The Vice-Chair of the UN Subcommittee noted the country’s achievements in the area of preventing torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. She stressed the importance of national preventive mechanisms complying with the provisions of the Convention against Torture and its Optional Protocol.
link: https://24.kg/english/334585/
views: 100
Print
Related
UN asks Kyrgyzstan’s authorities not to abandon trolleybuses in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines compete for seat on UN Security Council
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls for reforming UN Security Council
Sadyr Japarov discusses climate change with Permanent Representatives to UN
Kyrgyzstan presents its candidacy for UN Security Council to Latin America
Delegation of UN Committee on Rights of the Child arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Foreign Minister Kulubaev meets with UN Secretary-General António Guterres
Campaign to promote Kyrgyzstan for non-permanent UN Security Council seat starts
UN concerned about pressure on media in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov tells UN High Commissioner about adoption of media law
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025 Kyrgyzstan to outpace all Central Asian and EAEU countries in GDP growth in 2025
Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with missile system Kamchybek Tashiev inspects weapons and takes photo with missile system
Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agriculture by 2029 Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agriculture by 2029
Interest rates on loans for women entrepreneurs to be reduced with ADB support Interest rates on loans for women entrepreneurs to be reduced with ADB support
28 June, Saturday
21:24
Erkin-Too now called state official newspaper of the Kyrgyz Republic Erkin-Too now called state official newspaper of the K...
21:17
Aiperi Medet kyzy wins gold at Yaşar Doğu, Vehbi Emre & Hamit Kaplan tournament
21:08
HRW calls on Sadyr Japarov to veto media and Ombudsman bills
20:52
Asein Isaev meets with Vice-Chair of UN Subcommittee Elina Steinerte
18:39
S7 Airline aircraft from Bishkek makes hard landing at Novosibirsk airport