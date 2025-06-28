Asein Isaev meets with Vice-Chair of UN Subcommittee Elina Steinerte

A meeting was held between the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Asein Isaev and the Vice-Chair of the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment Elina Steinerte.

During the meeting, Asein Isaev informed Ms. Elina Steinerte about the implementation at the national level of the provisions of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. He noted the establishment of hotlines, anonymous boxes for appeals and information stands about the rights of detainees in all temporary detention facilities and correctional institutions of the country. He drew attention to the current system of unannounced inspection by the prosecutor’s office of temporary detention facilities and investigative units, the placement of video surveillance cameras in them with the function of online access for the prosecutor.

He emphasized the regular inspections of temporary detention facilities and correctional institutions, conducted jointly by the prosecutor’s office, the Ombudsman’s Institute and the National Center for the Prevention of Torture.

The Vice-Chair of the UN Subcommittee noted the country’s achievements in the area of preventing torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. She stressed the importance of national preventive mechanisms complying with the provisions of the Convention against Torture and its Optional Protocol.