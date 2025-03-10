Hot water temporarily turned off in Vostok-5 microdistrict

Supply of Vostok-5 microdistrict with heat and hot water has been stopped today, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to ongoing work to replace the old section of the heating network and reconnect it to the newly installed heating network. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The following houses have been left without heating and hot water: No. 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 18, 19 in the microdistrict, as well as houses on Chui Avenue: No. 30, 32, 34.

In addition, the R. Sanatbaev Olympic Reserve School and kindergarten No. 59 have been left without hot water and heating.