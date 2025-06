Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy won a gold medal at the International Tournament Yaşar Doğu, Vehbi Emre & Hamit Kaplan, which is taking place in Kocaeli (Turkey). The Wrestling Federation reported on social media.

The athlete won gold and became the first in the women’s wrestling competitions.

In the final fight, she defeated her opponent Vanessa Stoyanova-Georgieva from Bulgaria.