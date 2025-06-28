Erkin-Too now called state official newspaper of the Kyrgyz Republic

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev signed a resolution on changing the official name of the government newspaper Erkin-Too.

According to the document, the media outlet will now be called «State Official Newspaper of the Kyrgyz Republic Erkin-Too».

In connection with this, the media outlet has been instructed to re-register with the Ministry of Justice and approve a new regulation.

With the adoption of the document, the resolutions of August 12, 1996 No. 374 «On the organization of the newspapers Erkin-Too and Nasha Gazeta» are recognized as no longer in force.