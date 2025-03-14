Heating to be turned off in Bishkek on March 17

Taking into account the weather forecast and outdoor air temperature, the heating season will end on March 17, 2025. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The corresponding order was signed by Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev during a meeting of the operational headquarters for the autumn-winter period.

It is noted that during the heating season «it was possible to ensure the stable operation of all heat supply systems.» The electrical capacity of the capital’s heating and power plant was 450 megawatts, and the reserve was 100 megawatts with fuel savings of more than 600 million soms. Specific coal consumption for generation of 1 kilowatt-hour was reduced from 400 to 200 grams.

The municipality has begun construction of a new combined-cycle plant on the territory of HPP-2 and a gas piston unit of heat engineering equipment at Bishkekselmash boiler house. In addition, a project is underway to increase the capacity of the Bishkek HPP.

Municipal enterprises Bishkekteploelektrotsentral, Bishkekteploset, Bishkekteploenergo and heads of departmental boiler houses have been instructed to turn off heating equipment.