Kyrgyzstan holds off on raising heating tariffs by up to 75 percent

Reports claiming that heating and hot water tariffs in Kyrgyzstan would rise by 50 −75 percent starting in June 2025 are inaccurate. Zamirbek Mamatov, Head of the Tariff and Price Regulation Department under the Ministry of Energy, said during a broadcast on Birinchi Radio.

According to Mamatov, the draft resolution «On the Approval of the Medium-Term Tariff Policy for Thermal Energy and Hot Water Supply for 2025–2030» was released for public discussion on April 4.

The draft resolution envisaged an increase in tariffs for the population with a total area of ​​up to 80 square meters for heating and hot water supply from June 1, 2025 by 25 percent, from June 1, 2026 — by 50 percent, from June 1, 2027 — by 75 percent, and in 2028-2030 — setting tariffs at the cost level.

«Considering the difficult financial and economic situation of our consumers, these measures were not implemented and this draft resolution was not adopted. Currently, we are working based on the current medium-term tariff policy for 2021-2025,» Zamirbek Mamatov said.
