Bishkek HPP to get 1 billion soms loan from republican budget

The capital’s City Council gave its consent to Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP) municipal enterprise to receive a loan from the republican budget.

Bishkek HPP will be provided with 1 billion soms at 1 percent per annum.

Deputy Zhanybek Abirov noted that when the Cabinet of Ministers transferred the HPP to the City Hall, they promised to take on the financing of the HPP until 2028, and now the city intends to take on the obligations under the loan.

The allocated loan will be used to provide state support to Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP) municipal enterprise in the preparation and provision of stable, uninterrupted supply of heat and electrical energy to consumers in the capital.

The enterprise plans to repay the loan through the sale of heat and electric energy products with inclusion of expenses in the cost price.