13:03
USD 87.45
EUR 91.62
RUB 0.99
English

Several houses in 11th Bishkek microdictrict left without heating

Heating and hot water supply have been stopped today, February 24, in the 11th microdistrict of Bishkek from 8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The shut-off is related to repair work to replace the old section of the heating network.

Heating and hot water were cut off in residential buildings No. 2, 15, 16, 17, 17/1, 17a, 18, 19, 20, 20/6, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, as well as in the kindergarten No. 94.

Bishkekteploset municipal enterprise asks to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding.
link: https://24.kg/english/320868/
views: 143
Print
Related
Heat supply suspended in center of Bishkek
11th microdistrict of Bishkek left without heating
Several houses in center of Bishkek to have no hot water and heating
Part of Vostok-5 microdistrict in Bishkek left without hot water and heating
Center of Bishkek left without heating again
Heating and hot water to be turned off in Bishkek's 6th microdistrict
Another Bishkek district left without heating and hot water due to repair work
Heating in houses on Maldybaev Street in Bishkek temporarily shut off
Heat and hot water supply suspended on Rustaveli Street in Bishkek
Heat supply to Uchkun microdistrict in Bishkek suspended
Popular
Asman Airlines operates technical flight on Bishkek-Kerben route Asman Airlines operates technical flight on Bishkek-Kerben route
Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan buys oilseeds from America, Turkey and Kazakhstan
Licensing of passenger taxis introduced in Kyrgyzstan Licensing of passenger taxis introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Kazakhstan
24 February, Monday
12:59
27-year-old woman stabs her husband in heart in Luxembourg village 27-year-old woman stabs her husband in heart in Luxembo...
12:54
Switch to 12-year education: How Bishkek plans to accommodate first-graders
12:45
Fake police officers arrested in Tokmok for extortion of 30,000 soms
12:39
Kyrgyzstan’s Tax Service has no plans to “pressure bloggers by taxes”
12:11
Head of Kyrgyzstan’s Chamber of Commerce supports privatization amnesty