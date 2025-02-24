Several houses in 11th Bishkek microdictrict left without heating

Heating and hot water supply have been stopped today, February 24, in the 11th microdistrict of Bishkek from 8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The shut-off is related to repair work to replace the old section of the heating network.

Heating and hot water were cut off in residential buildings No. 2, 15, 16, 17, 17/1, 17a, 18, 19, 20, 20/6, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, as well as in the kindergarten No. 94.

Bishkekteploset municipal enterprise asks to take the temporary inconvenience with understanding.