Heating and hot water tariffs increased in Kyrgyzstan from June 1, 2025

The current medium-term tariff policy for thermal energy and hot water supply for 2021-2025 provides for an annual increase of social tariffs by 25 percent. Zamirbek Mamatov, Head of the Tariff and Price Regulation Department under the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, said during a broadcast on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, in this regard, from June 1, 2025, tariffs for the population, taking into account the social norm (housing up to 80 square meters) ,have been changed by 25 percent.

«The tariffs are socially oriented. The difference between the tariff for the population and the actual cost is always subsidized by the state. According to the approved plan, the expected amount of subsidies is about 8 billion soms, that is, the state subsidizes this amount annually to provide heat and hot water to our end consumers,» Zamirbek Mamatov said.

He noted that if a consumer, a client of Bishkekteploset, has an apartment with a living area of 100 square meters and consumes 1 gigacalorie per month, he or she will pay 1,950 soms per gigacalorie for up to 80 square meters, and the remaining 20 square meters — at the actual cost of thermal energy (5,998 soms per gigacalorie).

«Hot water supply tariffs have been also changed. Previously, Bishkekteploset consumers paid 108 soms per cubic meter, but after the changes made on June 1, they will pay 126 soms per cubic meter, or 18 soms more. I think this will not significantly affect the family budget of our consumers,» the head of the department added.