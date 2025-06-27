Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Kyrgyzstan on June 29-30 for an official visit. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, reported.

According to her, Sergei Lavrov will meet with the head of state, Sadyr Japarov.

«On June 29-30, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, will visit this country for an official visit to Cholpon-Ata. He will be received by the President of Kyrgyzstan, and he will also hold talks with his counterpart,» Maria Zakharova said.

It is noted that the visit is aimed «at continuing and deepening the intensive Russia-Kyrgyzstan interstate dialogue, interaction in the spirit of strategic partnership, alliance.»

«The issues of cooperation in the political, trade and economic, military-technical, cultural and humanitarian and other areas will be considered in the context of further expansion of multifaceted Russia-Kyrgyzstan ties,» the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

An exchange of views «on the most pressing issues on the regional and global agenda, on ways to develop Eurasian integration,» and «intensification of coordinated steps at international venues» will take place, including in the context of Kyrgyzstan’s current chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as well as Bishkek’s upcoming chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization from September 2025.

Serious attention will be paid to the issues of regional security in Central Asia, including increasing joint efforts to counter threats emanating from international extremist and terrorist forces and attempts to destabilize the region from the outside, Maria Zakharova added.