CSTO Foreign Ministers to meet in Cholpon-Ata city

The next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Cholpon-Ata on June 30. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to it, it is planned to discuss current issues of international and regional security. Particular attention will be paid to countering terrorism, extremism, transnational crime, as well as new threats such as cybersecurity and information challenges.

Following the event, it is expected that important documents will be signed aimed at strengthening interaction, deepening integration and developing joint initiatives between the CSTO states. These agreements are intended to increase the effectiveness of cooperation and coordination in ensuring regional security and stability.

The CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.