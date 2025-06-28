18:23
Suspects of forgery of documents for land transformation detained in Uzgen

Residents of Uzgen I.A.U., 56, and Yu.K.M., 39, have been detained on suspicion of forgery of documents and abuse of office. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In addition, the case involves the former head of Bash-Dobon aiyl aimak Z.K.R., 45. All of them were placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security for Osh and Osh region.

According to the investigation, from 2019 to 2021, the suspects, acting in collusion, forged and signed retroactively resolutions of the Bash-Dobon aiyl aimak and aiyl kenesh (rural council), lists of citizens in need of land plots. These documents were transferred to state institutions of Uzgen district for their legalization.

Based on these forged documents, in 2021, by a government decree, 22.4 hectares of land in Uzgen district of Osh region were transformed. The land category was changed from «agricultural land» to «land of settlements».

The investigation into the criminal case continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/334580/
views: 137
