Construction of combined-cycle power plant starts at Bishkek HPP-2

Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev met with representatives of Orta Asya Investment Holding OJSC at the Heating and Power Plant-2 (HPP-2). The press service of the municipality reported.

The parties discussed the planned work within the framework of the project on the construction of a new combined-cycle power plant at the HPP-2.

«Aibek Dzhunushaliev instructed to carry out work on the implementation of the project within the framework of the current legislation. Then, under his chairmanship, a scheduled meeting was held on the implementation of investment projects at the capital’s HPP, HPP-2 and Bishkekselmash,» the statement says.

Deputy Mayor Talaibek Baigaziev told that the heating season was successful, with stable operation of all systems ensured. According to Aibek Dzhunushaliev, it was possible to maintain a power reserve, which ensured the uninterrupted operation of the Bishkek HPP.

«Implementation of major investment projects on the construction of a new combined-cycle power plant and a gas piston unit of heat engineering equipment at Bishkekselmash boiler house has begun,» the City Hall added.

In September last year, the capital’s municipality signed an investment agreement with Orta Asya Investment Holding OJSC on the fuel and energy complex. The goal of the project is the construction and operation of a combined-cycle power plant with a capacity of more than 250 megawatts at Bishkek HPP-2. The amount of the investment agreement is $300 million.