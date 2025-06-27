14:51
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on rules for using mobile phones in schools

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On the Regulation of the Use of Mobile Devices in General Education Organizations», adopted by the Parliament in April of this year.

According to the document, the school develops a policy for the use of mobile devices during the educational process. At the same time, the management of the organization must provide all interested parties with unimpeded access to the policy and rules.

«The rules for regulating the use of mobile devices on the territory of a general education organization must be available for clear, unambiguous and easy understanding. The rules must set the time, place and culture of using mobile devices, contain exceptions for educational purposes and special situations, measures to combat cyberbullying and inappropriate content, provide legal provisions on privacy and the right to education, as well as liability for violation of legal requirements,» the law states.

It is noted that schools should designate special zones where switched-off mobile devices should be stored so that students are not distracted from the educational process and do not distract each other.

Separate articles of the document are devoted to combating cyberbullying and inappropriate content. Thus, according to the norms, a general education organization and other participants in the educational process must create a safe online environment, take measures to prevent cyberbullying and the dissemination of inappropriate content in the educational environment.

In the event that cyberbullying or the dissemination of inappropriate content is detected among students, students, teachers and parents have the right to contact the school administration with a statement. To consider the facts of cyberbullying and the dissemination of inappropriate content in a general education organization, a permanent commission of five people is created, including the school administration, teachers and parents.
