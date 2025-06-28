Social dormitory opened in Osh for people in difficult life situation

A municipal social dormitory has been opened in Osh city — a former administrative building has been converted for this purpose. The City Hall reported.

The mayor of the southern capital, Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, noted that many appeals come from citizens in difficult life situations, and emphasized that it is the duty of both society and the state to support them.

He added that the project was greatly supported by the country’s President, Sadyr Japarov, and the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev.

The three-story dormitory offers modern living conditions, including a kitchen, recreation rooms, bathrooms, and toilets. The dormitory yard is fenced, a children’s playground and parking lot have been arranged, and the surrounding area has been landscaped.

The building is designed to accommodate 45 families. Construction work began in April of this year, with 34 million soms allocated from the local budget.