Lake burst in Issyk-Ata district: Residents of three villages evacuated

Takyr-Tor Lake, located in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region, burst its banks. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As of 5.42 p.m., on the instructions of the Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev, evacuation of residents of Almaluu, Gornaya Serafimovka and Nizhnyaya Serafimovka villages has begun. About 180 people, including people with disabilities, have been taken to safe places.

Earlier, by order of the minister, specialists from the Department for Monitoring and Forecasting of Emergencies conducted regular monitoring of the state of the lake using drones. A control point was operating on site around the clock, and special equipment was used.

The work is ongoing.
