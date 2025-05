Scheduled preventive maintenance of heating equipment continues at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP). The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to its data, inspection and repair of the main and auxiliary equipment are carried out.

«Special attention is paid to the safety and reliability of all units to ensure uninterrupted supply of heat and electricity to the city during the period of high loads. Overhaul of turbine unit No. 9 and current repair of turbine generator No. 8 have been completed,» the municipality noted.