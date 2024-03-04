12:16
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir could drop to dead level by April

«There is a threat that we will reach a «dead» level,» Deputy Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Baigaziev said at a press conference, commenting on the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir.

According to him, the electricity consumption norm for March 2024 is set at 54 million kilowatt-hours per day. With such consumption it was planned that by April 1 there will be 7.7 billion cubic meters of water in Toktogul reservoir.

«But already today we are almost reaching that mark. If this continues, it is possible that the water level in Toktogul reservoir will drop. This is unacceptable. Therefore, we urge the population, our consumers to save electricity, especially in the maximum load hours — from 6 a.m. to 9, 10 a.m. in the morning and evening,» Taalaibek Baigaziev said.

The volume of water in Toktogul reservoir is 7,753.29 billion cubic meters to date.
