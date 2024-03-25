Water volume in Toktogul reservoir begins to increase

The volume of water in Toktogul reservoir began to increase in the last two days. Data of Electric Stations OJSC say.

As of March 23, the volume of water was 7,192.2 billion cubic meters. This is the lowest figure for the last year. For two days the water level increased by 14.88 million cubic meters and amounted to 7,207.8 billion cubic meters. This is happening because the influx of water for the first time exceeded its discharge.

However, compared to last year, there is 667.73 million cubic meters less water in Toktogul reservoir.

To date, the water level in the Toktogul reservoir is almost critical. Power industry workers have already warned that if this continues, then by April Toktogul reservoir may reach «dead» volume. In this case, the hydroelectric power station will simply not be able to generate electricity.