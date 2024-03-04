12:15
U.S. extends validity of visas for citizens of Kyrgyzstan to ten years

The U.S. government extended the period of validity for new U.S. tourist and business visas issued to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic from five years to 10 years. The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In addition, the $20 reciprocity fee for B1, B2, and B1/B2 visa applications for Kyrgyzstani passport holders has been eliminated.

«These changes, which will benefit thousands of Kyrgyzstani travelers each year, demonstrate the value the United States places on facilitating travel and deepening ties between the American and Kyrgyz people,» the press service said.

«These changes are all about improving services for the Kyrgyz people, making travel easier between our countries, and strengthening our bonds,» U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Lesslie Viguerie stated.

The new 10-year validity applies to B1, B2, and B1/B2 visas issued on or after March 4, 2024. It is not retroactive for previously issued visas, and the validity and reciprocity changes apply only to the visa categories specified. Further consular service improvements are anticipated for this summer.
